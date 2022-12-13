BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — “She’s just a bit of a diva!”

Meet Molly. Burlington Animal Services says she’s possibly the most photogenic dog they’ve ever met. She’s a true beautiful who loves giving a big smile to the camera and is a total lovebug.

She’s 4 years old and just loves cuddles. She’s attentive and affectionate and wants to be close to her people. She enjoys going for walks and exploring other places, but will probably be best as the only pet in the house.

You can visit the Burlington Animal Services website to schedule a meet and greet!