(WGHP) — An playful cat is looking for a home all his own.

Dewey was abandoned at the Feral Cat Assistance Program building. He’s about two, and already neutered, vaccinated and microchipped!

He’s an energetic boy who loves to play, but he’d probably be happiest in a home without kids or other cats!

If you think you’ve got the right home for Dewey, give the Feral Cat Assistance Program a call at (336) 378-0878.