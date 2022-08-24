(WGHP) — A big, handsome boy is on the lookout for a family to protect him from the big scary thunder!

Chewy is a playful two-year-old pup. The folks at Triad Golden Retriever Rescue believe he’s a Newfoundland/golden retriever mix. Whatever he is, he’s a handsome boy. But don’t let him use his good looks to manipulate you! (Or do!)

He might want to sit on your lap during TV time and he needs a little bit more training, but he knows how to sit, drop and knows to go in his kennel when he’s told, so he’s got a strong start. He definitely needs some work on his leash manners.

Chewy loves other dogs, as well as playing fetch and tug-of-war. He’s a little big for small kids and doesn’t have a lot of experience with cats.

As confident and fun as Chewy is, he’s a little bit of a scaredy cat when it comes to storms, so he needs a family who will understand and let him stay near by when the thunder starts rolling in.

To apply to be considered for Chewy, go to tgrr.org/adopt