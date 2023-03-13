STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph’s got a lot of love in a little package!

Ralph is a one-year-old chihuahua mix who is looking for a family of his own. The folks at Red Dog Farm say that Ralph just loves spending time with people. He’s happy to walk or play but is just as content to curl up on the couch for a nap.

He’s already crate trained and housebroken and has excellent manners. He gets along great with other dogs, but not so much cats.

He’s up for any adventure and loves to make friends, so if you think you could be his best friend, contact Red Dog Farm on their website or call them at (336) 288-7006.