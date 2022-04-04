GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, mellow pup would love a chance to be your cuddle buddy.

Duke arrived at Guilford County Animal Services as a stray. He had a problem with his jaw and is heartworm positive, but his treatments have started and he’s on the mend and ready for his forever home!

Duke is 6-years-old and just over 50 pounds. He’s an incredibly sweet, affectionate boy with a beautiful brindle coat and sky blue eyes. He’s got a “medium” energy level and seems to take everything in stride! A foster took him on a weekend getaway and reported that Duke is an easy-going, quiet and well-manner pup in the home.

He’s a handsome love bug who would be happiest hanging out with you to watch TV or the game. If that’s the kind of dog you need, call the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3401.