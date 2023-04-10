Kovu is our Pet of the Week!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet, playful boy is looking for a family of his own.

Kovu was brought to the Davidson County Animal Shelter as a stray, skinny and scared when he was found. But now he’s really come out of his shell. He loves attention and walks.

He gets along well with other dogs but the folks at the shelter always recommend a meet and greet to make sure it’s a good fit!

Kovu’s adoption fee includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccines, and a microchip. To find out more, call Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 288-7006.