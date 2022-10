DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A shy girl is looking for a home of her own.

Sadie is a three-year-old shepherd/lab mix who’s about 60 pounds and sweet as can be. She’s a little shy, but the shelter says she warms up very quickly and does well with other dogs!

The shelter does recommend scheduling a meet and greet so any dogs you might already have can meet potential new friends.

You can visit or call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805 to find out more about sweet Sadie.