REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — This distinguished older gentleman would be a perfect fit for your home!

Rockingham County Animal Shelter has joined the FOX8 Pet of the Week family and they want you to meet Sparky, a sweet 8-year-old boy looking for a home.

Sparky is crate trained, housebroken and loves to run and play outside on a nice day, then crashing for a good nap on the couch! He’s already neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated, so he’s ready to find his home.

His adoption fee is $75 and you can find out more by giving Rockingham County Animal Shelter a call at (336) 394-0075 or visiting their location in Reidsville between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.