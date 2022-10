WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cat is on the hunt for the perfect home.

Puddin lost the home she lived in for seven years. She didn’t adjust to apartment life with three big dogs and had been much happier when she had space to get away from them!

She’s sweet but takes time to warm up to people, so be patient with her.

You can talk to the folks at AARF of Winston-Salem if you think Puddin would fit in at your home. Visit their website.