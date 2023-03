GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pretty little girl is looking for a home!

Meet Fiona! Fiona is a four-month-old kitten currently being fostered by the Feral Cat Assistance Program. She is up to date on her shots, she’s spayed and she’s microchipped, so she’s ready to go for the right person!

Folks with the program say that Fiona loves other cats, but hasn’t met dogs yet. Any cat lover would be lucky to call her their own!

Call the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.