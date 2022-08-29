WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?

Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.

Juniper loves to chase toys and play with the catnip pillows his foster mom makes him. He also really likes play in the bathtub (empty, probably.)

He’s playful with his foster siblings and likes to cuddle in bed at night. He gets along well with his puppy foster sister, but she’s a little overwhelming. Juniper is looking for a home to give him lots of attention and maybe a nice box and a laser pointer, too.

Visit the AARF website to find out more, or you can stop by the Saturday adoption fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 302 Thurston Street in Winston-Salem!