(WGHP) — Talk about a sweetheart!

This is Sammy, a 5-year-old, 45-pound dog from our friends over at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

He is heartworm positive, but he has already finished 30 days doxy and Triheart preventative to start his treatment.

The shelter says he’s “very sweet and friendly,” and he’s got a great track record with other dogs. He tested well with an unspayed female and he did well with a male and female dog during a staycation.

He is up-to-date on his vaccines, house and crate trained and great on leashed walks.

“Sammy’s staycation mom has done so much for sweet Sammy — and for Betty too,” the shelter said. “She is also offering to sponsor Sammy’s adoption fee and help with heartworm treatment costs for a great family/rescue to give Sammy a wonderful indoor home and a wonderful forever family!”

For more information, contact the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at (336) 768-7387.