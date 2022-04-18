STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This good girl is looking for a forever home.

Stella is an 8-year-old shepherd/border college mix. She’s around 50 pounds. Stella is a super sweet, calm lady who would love a quiet home full of nice people and maybe a nice warm sofa to nap on.

Stella loves walks around the neighborhood and just being around her family. She’s housebroken, crate trained and good with dogs, cats and kids. She’s basically perfect, and she’s full of love that could be for your family.

You can learn more about adopting from Red Dog Farm at their website.