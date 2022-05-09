GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a hot mama ready for some cuddles!

Our pet of the week is Spicy. She’s an energetic girl who loves to play, but she will definitely settle down for snuggle time!

Spicy is our Pet of the Week!

During her time at Guilford County Animal Services, she’s learned to sit, so she’s definitely a smart girl who will learn well if someone has the time to train her. She absolutely loves attention and would probably be happiest in a single-dog household.

You can contact the Guilford County Animal Services if you’d like to spice up your life!