GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a hot mama ready for some cuddles!

Our pet of the week is Spicy. She’s an energetic girl who loves to play, but she will definitely settle down for snuggle time!

  • Spicy is our Pet of the Week!
During her time at Guilford County Animal Services, she’s learned to sit, so she’s definitely a smart girl who will learn well if someone has the time to train her. She absolutely loves attention and would probably be happiest in a single-dog household.

You can contact the Guilford County Animal Services if you’d like to spice up your life!