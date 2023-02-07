BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A vivacious pup is seeking a forever home.

Frida is a happy, energetic, young pup who has been waiting a long time for a new family. Burlington Animal Services say they think she’d be happiest in a home with other dogs that she can play and hang out with.

She got along with other dogs and cats in her foster home and loves going for walks and running around in the yard. Despite all that energy, she also loves snuggle time on the couch. She’s smart and learns quickly, and she’d benefit from someone who would have the time and patience to teach her.

She’s about a year old and 50 pounds. Visit the Burlington Animal Services website to find out how to meet sweet Frida.