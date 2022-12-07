RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re not too hungry, you might just need a nibble…

Or Nibbles!

Just kidding, he’s not a snack, he’s just our Pet of the Week! Nibbles is a year old and around 45 pounds. He’s a lab mix and he can be a little shy at first, but a few treats and he’ll warm right up.

He’s learning his leash manners and gets along with other dogs really well. He’s neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on his vaccinations.

His adoption fee has even been fully sponsored by a gracious donation!

Visit the Randolph County Animal Services website to find out more about Nibbles!