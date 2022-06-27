STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet girl is looking for a new home.

Tessa came to Red Dog Farm after her owner passed away and didn’t have family to take her in. She’s a sweet girl but she’s a little shy. She loves having a hidey-hole in a tall cat tree.

She loves to get pets and attention and is looking for a quiet home where she can take naps and watch birds. She’s lived with other dogs and cats and has done fine, so she’ll likely be a good attention to your home!

She’s been an indoor cat her whole life and Red Dog Farm will be looking for an indoor-only home for Tessa. She’s spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and ready for a home.

You can meet Tessa at All Pets Considered on High Point Road, and for more information about all of Red Dog Farm’s animals, you can give them a call at (336) 288-7006.