Raoul can make anyone into his friend, can you make your house into his home?

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you looking for a sidekick in life?

Raoul might be the pup for you. He’s a super handsome one-year-old boy who is absolutely dying to be your new friend. He loves everyone he meets!

He’s a big fan of long walks and belly rubs. This sociable boy gets along well with other dogs, cats and the most elusive creature of them all: children! He’s got great leash manners too. Really, Raoul is just the whole pack!

You can visit Burlington Animal Services’ website to schedule an appointment to meet him if you think he’s the right dog for your pack!