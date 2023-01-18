WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet little puppy was saved from a bad situation and now needs a home.

Tiny Tim was one of the puppies the Forsyth Humane Society rescued from a hoarding situation just before Christmas. He went to AARF of Winston-Salem to heal up, and now he’s a “great little furball!”

When Tim was rescued, he was malnourished and had skin issues, but now he’s ready for a home. His foster mom says he’s a cuddler who loves to play and he’s working on crate training and socializing with the other dogs in his foster home.

He will grow up to be a small dog as a terrier-beagle mix, and you can visit with him at AARF’s next adoption fair.

You can visit AARF Winston-Salem at 302 Thurston Avenue. Give them a call at (336) 768-7387 or visit them online to learn more.