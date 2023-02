(WGHP) — This beautiful girl is Persephone!

She’s about two years old and looking for a new forever home. Her previous owner had to surrender her because they just had too many animals and couldn’t give Persephone proper care.

Her adoption fee is $75 and that includes spaying, all vaccines and a microchip.

If you think you can provide a good home, call the Davidson County Animal Shelter in Lexington at (336) 288-7006.