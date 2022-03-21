DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This “Cajun” is anything but “ragin’!”

Cajun is a sweet, sweet, sweet 7-year-old shepherd/boxer mix. Don’t let his age fool you, he’s still got plenty of energy to burn and just loves to play. He’s friendly with other dogs, but shelter staff always encourage meet and greets at the shelter before introducing a new dog to the family.

He tends to escape and wander, so he’d be best with a fenced-in yard to keep him from going on too many adventures. Cajun is heartworm positive, but the shelter has started his treatments.

His adoption fee is $75, which covers his microchip, neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations. Call Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805 or find out how to meet Cajun online.