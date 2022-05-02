(WGHP) — He may not have starred in “Magic Mike” or “21 Jump Street,” but Tatum wants to be the star of your life!

Tatum is a 2-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat. Randolph County Animal Services describes him as a “very loving and outgoing cat.”

“If you scratch behind his ears, you will be his best friend for life!” RCAS said. “This chunky boy loves to lay around and would make the perfect Netflix buddy for someone.”

He likes meeting new people, cats and even dog.

Tatum is fully up-to-date on his vaccines, and he’s negative for FIV, FeLV and heartworms. He has been neutered and his adoption fee has been sponsored in full!

Anyone who is interested is asked to fill out an online application. The shelter will reach out to any approved applicants.

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeJgSAqkzy44H…/viewform