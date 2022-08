RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This gorgeous boy has never met a stranger!

Meet Milo! He’s a four-year-old, 60-pound pitty mix and he’s an easy-going type of guy. He gets along with other dogs and loves going for walks!

He’s neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on his vaccinations. He’s been sponsored in full by Kids World of Asheboro! If you’re interested in Milo, you can call Randolph County Animal Services at (336) 683-8240 and set up an appointment!