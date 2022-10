STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This pig’s got attitude!

Our pet of the week is Juliet, a sweet and sassy 6-month-old Abyssinian Guinea Pig. The folks at Red Dog Farm say she’s a total princess: constantly the center of attention and a big fan of cuddling with her foster family.

So if you think you’ve got room in your family for a spunky little girl, visit the Red Dog Farm website to apply!