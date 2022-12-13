GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes love comes in Tiny packages!

But not in this case, because this 3-year-old 53-pound Staffy is a big old block of love instead! He’s one of Guilford County Animal Services’ longest-serving residents and they describe him as “pure fun.”

Tiny is a happy boy whose tail never stops wagging. He loves giving kisses and seems to get along with other dogs. He’s got plenty of energy and is always on the go, but he rides in the car well! He’s also doing great in his crate and understands not to cross a baby gate.

He loves to sniff while he goes on walks and he’s not too chatty, either. Baths are not his favorite, but he’ll tolerate them.

Tiny is heartworm positive, but this is a treatable condition and the shelter has begun steps to treat him. Tiny’s forever family will receive one year of heartworm treatment when he is adopted!

You can visit Tiny at Guilford County Animal Services, open for adoptions without appointments from 12-4 p.m. every day except Tuesday!

If you are willing to foster Tiny or any other great adoptable pets, you can check the requirements and apply online.