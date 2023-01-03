BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A shy boy is looking for a family to give him a shot.

Boondox has been with Burlington Animal Services since August, which is such a long time! He can sometimes be overlooked because he’s a little standoffish with new people, but that’s not because he isn’t sweet! It just takes him a little longer to warm up.

Once he does open up, the folks at BAS say the reward is “great!” He’s sweet, affectionate and so gentle once he’s comfortable. A volunteer recently gave him a bath and he was a cooperative, sweet boy who was patient enough to pose for some pictures and soak up the attention.

Burlington Animal Services hopes that someone will look past his shyness and see what a cute, amazing dog he is!

Visit the Burlington Animal Services website to learn more about scheduling a time to meet Boondox or any of the other great animals they have,