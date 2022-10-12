(WGHP) — Quack, quack?

Not exactly! This Duck might not walk like a duck or quack like a duck, but she’s definitely got a personality to love! This 2-year-old lab mix came to Happy Hills Animal Foundation as a stray. They say she’s a happy-go-luck girl who wants a family to love.

She walks well on a leash and loves to play ball. She’s up to date on routine vaccines and her adoption fee covers her spay.

You can contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation if you’d like to learn more about Duck! Visit their website or give them a call at (336) 622-3620.