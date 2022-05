(WGHP) — Meet Leroy!

He’s a wonderful 3-year-old boy who is ready to be your best friend and companion.

Leroy loves balls, so his new home will need to have an ample supply of all kinds of balls for him to play with.

He is housetrained, has nice manners and knows the sit and shake commands. He takes treats gently and loves belly rubs.

If you’d like to meet this handsome fella, just visit Burlington Animal Services’ website to schedule an appointment.