BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Larry is a handsome boy, but he’s so much more than a pretty face!

This playful Walker Hound mix loves toys and treats. He’s an outdoorsy type, he loves exploring and sniffing around.

He’ll do best with an active family so he gets plenty of playtime and outdoor activities. He’d love to have another dog to hang out with, or even some kids too.

Really, he’s the whole package: sweet, handsome, adventurous and friendly.

You can learn more about adopting Larry or the other pets at Burlington Animal Services by visiting their website.