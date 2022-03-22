WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cat who was kicked, thrown and set on fire as a kitten is seeking a new forever home.

Tink was rescued from this horrible abuse three years ago, but recently her owner had fallen on hard times and made the tough decision to take Tink to AARF so that she might find a stable home.

The rescue says that as a result of her terrible abuse, Tink is missing fur from burns and has Neurological issues stemming from this abuse, and she was never able to go into heat, and vets think she never will.

Despite all of the bad stuff Tink has endured, she still loves and trusts people. She’s such a beautiful, loving, kind cat who gets along well with other cats and cat-friendly dogs.

Tink deserves a loving forever home, and AARF is waiving her adoption fee. Tink would do best in a calm home with no small children.

If you think you have room in your heart and your home for this brave survivor of a kitty, please give AARF Winston-Salem a call at (336) 768-7387 or visit them online and fill out an application.