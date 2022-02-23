Jax the ‘Goldador’ is a puppy in need of a home

(WGHP) — This boy is the best of two great worlds!

Jax is a “Goldador” — a Golden Retriever/Labrador Retriever mix — and that means he’s 100 pounds of fun and love.

Jax is a year old, just a big puppy in need of a forever home. Jax can be a bit shy with new people and dogs, but his foster parents have been working with him to get him more comfortable in new situations.



Jax is our Pet of the Week!

Once Jax is comfortable, it’s go-time! He loves to wrestle, play fetch and play other games with dogs and people. He’s working on his leash manners and he’s getting good at basic commands, too. He even knows to ring a bell when he needs to go outside.

Jax’s foster parents say that he’s quite the singer, too. He’s still going through his Puppy Shredder Phase, but luckily he does well in his crate, so you can spare your furniture from being turned into puppy chow.

At the end of the day, Jax is ready to cuddle with his people. He’d love to have another younger, energetic dog to play with. Maybe even two! He still needs a little bit of training, since he is a puppy, but he’s a loving boy who will bring a lot of fun to the right home.

If interested in getting more information about Jax or any other TGRR dog contact adopt@tgrr.org!