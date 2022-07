DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Isabella is 11 months old and was surrendered to the Davidson County Animal Shelter because her owner was allergic to dogs.

She weighs 28 pounds. She is a little shy at first but warms up quickly.

She also does well with other dogs as long as they aren’t too pushy at first.

Isabella is spayed, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $95.

If you’re interested ina adopting her, called the DCAS at (336)357-0805.