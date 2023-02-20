STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you dream of living with royalty?

While there could be disputes about her lineage, Bun Bun definitely acts the true queen, according to the folks at Red Dog Farm. She’s a 7-year-old Himalayan dwarf/Hotot mix rabbit.

She is a little wary of new people, but this queen will grant you affection and company if you approach slowly. She likes time to observe new people, but once you become her trusted subject she is very sweet, and may even bless you with a snuggle.

Bun Bun is working on her litter box training and finds salad a bit ‘basic.’ Only the finest carrot tops and apples, and some bunny fruit loops!

If your castle could use a queen, give Red Dog Farm a call at (336) 288-7006.