WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is looking for his forever home!

Kismet is a three-and-a-half-month-old Belgium Shephard mix. He’s pee pad trained and well on his way to being housebroken.

He’s a sweet, playful little guy who loves cuddles and kisses. He also likes playing in the rain and would love a fenced-in yard to play in.

If you foresee Kismet as part of your destiny, you can call AARF of Winston-Salem, or visit them online.