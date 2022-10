RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — You looking for a new Boss?

Look no further! This one-year-old, about 50-pound pitty mix is definitely who you want to work for! He’s an active boy who wants a family who can take him on daily walks! He’s working on his leash manners and basic commands.

He is neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on his shots. Visit the Randolph County Animal Services website or give them a call at (336) 683-8240 if you’d like to ask about Boss!