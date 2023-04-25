ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Have you been waiting for your Prince Charming?

Wait no longer, because he’s arrived!

This beautiful boy is a total charmer; cute, funny, cuddly and playful. The folks at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter say he has the best facial expressions and loves to chime in on conversations.

He’s about a year old and 44 pounds or so. He’s friendly with other dogs and definitely needs a good yard for exercise, and would probably be a great hiking buddy. He absolutely loves people and is smart, funny guy.

If you are interested in meeting Prince Charming or any of the available animals at Rockingham County Animal Shelter, they are open Monday-Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 pm and you can view all available animals online before visiting.