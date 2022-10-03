GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Got the need for a lovebug in your life?

Bella is a sweet, three-year-old, 60-pound bundle of love and affection. The folks at Guilford County Animal Services say that affectionate won’t even begin to describe her! She absolutely loves to cuddle, hug, kiss and snuggle!

As soon as she meets a new person she’s demanding belly rubs. She’s not just a lap dog, she’s an “all up in your lap” dog!

She’s trained and walks pretty well on a leash. She’s eager to please and loves treats. She’d do best as an only pet but is great with people and kids.

She’s available through their heartworm treatment program, “Have a Heart!”

If you would like to meet Bella, please contact our Foster Coordinator via text message at 336-266-4138 or email kfederico@guilfordcountync.gov.

Guilford County Animal Services is open for adoptions Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about the adoption process and see all of our available pets for adoption, please visit http://petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov.