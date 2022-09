(WGHP) — Could you help us find a home for Lobo?

Lobo is a 1-year-old, 32-pound Husky mix. He’s an energetic boy who will need a family that is active to help him release some of his energy daily.

Lobo gets along great with other dogs and loves to give kisses!

He is neutered, is heartworm negative and up to date on all his vaccines. Lobo’s adoption fee is $110.

If you are interested, please contact Randolph County Animal Services.