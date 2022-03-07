Handsome Howard may not be able to hear you tell him he’s a good boy, but he knows it’s the truth

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet handsome Howard!

This one-year-old pit mix is about fifty pounds, and he’s fifty pounds of love and sweetness. He’ll steal your heart with his sweet eyes.

Howard is likely deaf, and as a result he probably would do best in a home with older children who have experience with dogs. He can startle very easily!

However, he’s a smart boy who learns quickly, walks well on his leash and is a goofy sweetheart during playtime. He absolutely loves treats.

  • Howard is our Pet of the Week!
He’s all up to date on his vaccinations and he’s neutered. His adoption fee has been partially sponsored, too!

You can fill out an application for Howard here, or you can call Randolph County Animal Shelter.

