He’s got big ears and a big heart, can you give him a home?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet mutt is ready to be your cuddle buddy!

Meet Rudy, a 4-month-old pup whose mom is a red Staffordshire Terrier. They aren’t quite sure what Ruby’s dad is, but he might be a Chihuahua or small Shephard. Rudy won’t be a big boy, probably more of a medium-sized dog.

He’s a total cutie with his big ears and sweet face. He’s working really hard on house training and getting used to his crate, and he’s doing a good job.

He loves to play with other dogs and cuddle with his people. If you’d like to meet Rudy, visit the AARF website or call them at (336) 768-7387.

