GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that.

What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.

Otherwise, he is a very sweet, playful boy who would be a great addition to any family!

Guilford County Animal Services is participating in National Clear the Shelters for the month of August, so all adoptions are “name your own price!”

They’re open to the public Wednesday through Sunday with no appointments necessary. Give Guilford County Animal Services a call at (336) 641-3401 if you want to learn more about sweet Kash.