(WGHP) — A sweet little puppy is ready to be the champion of your heart.

Meet Rocky! Rocky is a 12-week-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. The folks at Happy Hills Animal Foundation say that Rocky is a happy-go-lucky boy who loves playing with toys and his littermates.

He enjoys being cuddled and held and they think he’d be a great addition to anyone’s family. In order to ask about Rocky, call Happy Hills at (336) 622-3620 or visit them online.