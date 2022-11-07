GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This pup has been at the shelter for quite a while, but he’s ready for a real home!

Meet Rufous! This handsome boy has been at Guilford County Animal Shelter since the end of May this year. He is 7 years old and heartworm positive, but he has started his treatments and getting monthly preventatives.

He is a favorite of volunteers and staff because he just loves everyone! His favorite thing to do is stretch out and crawl on his belly chasing toys. If you’d love to have a playful senior who would be content to just curl up for belly rubs, look no further than Rufous!

You can meet Rufous and all the other amazing shelter animals at Guilford County Animal Services Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays they are open noon until 6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

To learn more about the adoption process and see all of our available pets for adoption, please visit http://petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov