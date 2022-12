ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, gentle boy is on the hunt for a home.

Freddie is a year and seven months old, and he’s a hound mix. The folks at the shelter say he’s all caught up on his vaccinations and heartworm negative too.

He’s so friendly and absolutely loves toys.

They say he’s gentle when he takes treats and loves curling up in someone’s lap.

If you’re looking for a friendly laptop, give Rockingham County Animal Shelter a call at (336) 394-0075 and ask about Freddie.