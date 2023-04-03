GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Doodle is the Guilford County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week!

At just over a year old, handsome 60-pound Doodle is really still a puppy. He’s been at the shelter over two months after being surrendered by his owner. He’s a social boy who loves walks, toys or just chilling! (He enjoys going to the local breweries, the shelter says.)

Doodle is heartworm positive, but fear not, he will go home with a year’s supply of medication to help his future family treat him.

“Doodle is an awesome dog! He’s very easy to leash, walks great in a leash, very easy to handle, and even knows sit! He loves attention, always wants to be pet, and could care less if you touch his paws. I cannot say enough nice comments about this dog. He seems very interested in his surroundings and seems especially interested in other dogs. Whenever he sees another dog, he tries to sniff them through their kennel always wagging his tail,” the staff at the animal shelter says.

If you’d like to find out more about Doodle or other pets at GCAS, visit their website. Adoption times are Wednesday through Monday from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.