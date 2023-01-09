DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet little hound mix is hoping to sniff out a home.

Leah is a year and a half old and around thirty pounds, so she’s a great size for just about any family. She’s super sweet and playful and up to date on all her shots.

Because of her breed, she’d be bested suited to a home with a fenced in yard, or well-supervised playtime, because she might follow her nose and wander off!

You can contact Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 288-7006 to learn more about sweet Leah.