(WGHP) — We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no.

But we need to, in this case! Bruno is a one-year-old feist mix looking for his forever home. He’s a playful, happy pup who gets along with other dogs and cats. He seems to get along with humans of all ages!

He’d get along great with an active family who shares his love of life.

His adoption fee covers his neuter, his vaccinations, deworming, microchipping with registration, heartworm testing, rabies vaccination and heartworm prevention.

Contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation about Bruno! You can call them at (336) 622-3620 or visit them online.