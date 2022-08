DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This high-energy boy is looking for a home with a nice yard to run around in!

Frazier is a year old and a very sweet boy. He needs a fenced-in yard so he can run off some of his endless energy! An active family would be lucky to call this boy their own. He’s neutered, heartworm negative, up to date on his shots and ready to be yours!

Call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.