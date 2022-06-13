GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet little girl is ready to find a cuddly forever home!

Renea is an 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves to cuddle and gets along with people, children and other dogs. She even went on a weekend getaway with a foster and the foster said she did just wonderfully!

She snoozed in her crate all night long and didn’t make a peep. While Renea is heartworm positive, this is curable and she’s begun treatment for it at the shelter.

If you think you need a sweet cuddlebug in your life, give Guilford County Animal Services a call at (336) 641-3401.