GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve got a tennis ball, you’ve got a friend in Charlie Boy!

This handsome lad is a four-year-old Rottweiler/boxer mix. He came into the shelter as a stray in June. Charlie Boy lives to chase tennis balls and he’s a fetching champion! He’s always willing to play and that’s made him a staff and volunteer favorite.

Anyone who has something to throw for him is his favorite person and he always brings back whatever he’s fetched! He’d make a great playmate or exercise buddy!

Guilford County Animal Services is open for adoptions Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about the adoption process and see all of our available pets for adoption, please visit their website.